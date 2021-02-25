Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers win 2021 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Championship

2021 SWAC Indoor Track and Field Individual Award Winners



Most Outstanding Field Performer- Kaizha Roberts (18 points), Prairie View A&M



Most Outstanding Track Performer- Kyana Evans (21 points), Alabama State



Indoor Track and Field Coach of the Year- Angela Williams, Prairie View A&M

Event Champion 60 Meter Dash Tionna Brown, Alabama State 200 Meter Dash Tionna Brown, Alabama State 400 Meter Dash Kyana Evans, Alabama State 800 Meter Run Michaela Lewis, Alabama State 1 Mile Run Sydney Devereaux, Prairie View 5000 Meter Run Helen Roddy, Prairie View A&M 3000 Meter Run Helen Roddy, Prairie View A&M 60 Meter Hurdles Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 4x400 Meter Relay Alabama State High Jump Ja'Sha Sloan, Prairie View A&M Distance Medley Alabama State Pole Vault Danice Loney, Alabama A&M Long Jump Kaizha Roberts, Prairie View A&M Shot Put Hannah White, Jackson State Triple Jump Katrina Small, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Weight Throw Alexandria McCoy, Southern

– The Prairie View A&M Women's Indoor Track and Field program received several significant individual and team performances on day two of the Southwestern Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championships, winning the crown for the first time since 1989.The Lady Panthers scored 172 points, outdistancing defending champion Alabama State (141.5). UAPB (90.5), Southern (55) and Alabama A&M (49) rounded out the top five.PVAMU's Kaizha Roberts was named the Most Outstanding Field Performer for the meet, winning the long jump and taking the silver medal in the triple jump and 60 meter dash. PVAMU Head Coach Angela Williams was named the conference's coach of the year.Prairie View A&M's Ja'Sha Sloan successfully defended her SWAC high jump championship with a mark of 1.73 meters. The Lady Panthers dominated the long jump, with Roberts successfully defending her crown with a leap of 6.02m.Roberts followed up her long jump performance with second place finishes in both the triple jump and 60m dash. The Devereaux sisters of PVAMU, Sydney and Shelby took the middle-distance events by storm, taking the gold and bronze medals home, respectively. Prairie View A&M's Helen Roddy earned the top spot in both the 3000 and 5000, taking home both gold medals