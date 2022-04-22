SWAC Announces Women's Tennis Postseason Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.-
The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 Women’s Tennis Postseason Honors on Friday. The All-Conference selections were voted upon by the league’s Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors.
Headlining the selections on the women’s side is Prairie View A&M’s Victoria Castillo who was tabbed Player of the Year. Castillo completed an impressive season of conference play concluding the year with an undefeated record (8-0). She was also named to the Women’s All-Conference First Team (#2 singles position).
Prairie View A&M’s Gabrielle Leslie was named Freshman of the Year after completing the season with an undefeated record at 6-0. She was also named to the Women’s All-Conference First Team (#1 singles position).
A complete listing of the 2022 SWAC Women’s Tennis All-Conference selections is listed below.
2022 Women’s Tennis All-SWAC Team
Position #1
First Team- Gabrielle Leslie, Prairie View A&M
Second Team- Sahra Bouchaala, Alabama State
Position #2
First Team- Victoria Castillo, Prairie View A&M
Second Team- Urska Velec, Alabama State
Position #3
First Team- Tyra-Nicole Whyte, Jackson State
Second Team- Lizaveta Dzemchanka, Alabama State
Position #4
First Team- Georgina Kaindoah, Grambling State
Second Team- Camila Ruiz Diaz, Alabama A&M
Position #5
First Team- Daniela Ramos, Jackson State
Second Team- Neha Ghare, Alabama A&M
Position #6
First Team- Zeina Shabaan, Jackson State
Second Team- Ana Tarbujaru, Alabama State
Freshman of the Year
Gabrielle Leslie, Prairie View A&M
Player of the Year
Victoria Castillo, Prairie View A&M