Women's Tennis 4/22/2022 10:00:00 AM SWAC Announces Women's Tennis Postseason Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference announced its 2022 Women’s Tennis Postseason Honors on Friday. The All-Conference selections were voted upon by the league’s Head Coaches and Sports Information Directors.



Headlining the selections on the women’s side is Prairie View A&M’s Victoria Castillo who was tabbed Player of the Year. Castillo completed an impressive season of conference play concluding the year with an undefeated record (8-0). She was also named to the Women’s All-Conference First Team (#2 singles position).



Prairie View A&M’s Gabrielle Leslie was named Freshman of the Year after completing the season with an undefeated record at 6-0. She was also named to the Women’s All-Conference First Team (#1 singles position).



A complete listing of the 2022 SWAC Women’s Tennis All-Conference selections is listed below.



2022 Women’s Tennis All-SWAC Team



Position #1

First Team- Gabrielle Leslie, Prairie View A&M

Second Team- Sahra Bouchaala, Alabama State



Position #2

First Team- Victoria Castillo, Prairie View A&M

Second Team- Urska Velec, Alabama State



Position #3

First Team- Tyra-Nicole Whyte, Jackson State

Second Team- Lizaveta Dzemchanka, Alabama State



Position #4

First Team- Georgina Kaindoah, Grambling State

Second Team- Camila Ruiz Diaz, Alabama A&M



Position #5

First Team- Daniela Ramos, Jackson State

Second Team- Neha Ghare, Alabama A&M



Position #6

First Team- Zeina Shabaan, Jackson State

Second Team- Ana Tarbujaru, Alabama State



Freshman of the Year

Gabrielle Leslie, Prairie View A&M



Player of the Year

Victoria Castillo, Prairie View A&M

