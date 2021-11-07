PVAMU Soccer Claims Second SWAC Championship Title in Three Years

2021 SWAC All-Tournament Team

The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers edged out the Grambling State Lady Tigers 3-2 in a shootout victory on Sunday at the PVAMU Soccer Complex.After not allowing a goal in the first two games of the SWAC Tournament, the Lady Panthers were unable to stop a Lizbeth Aguero free-kick to make it 1-0 in the 21minute.Following the score both teams clamped down defensively, making for a chippy battle that saw five yellow yards issued between the remainder of the first, all of the second half and double OT.Twenty minutes into the second half, a pivotal point came as Grambling State handball in their own penalty box resulted in a penalty kick by D'Sanye Nugent. The first team All-SWAC defender proved up to the task, striking the ball into the right corner of the goal, tying the game at 1-1.Both teams went scoreless for the rest of the second half, thanks to key saves by Goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde, before going into overtime. Both teams combined for three shots in both overtimes before going into a shootout to decide the game and the SWAC Tournament title winner.With the Lady Tigers missing out on the first penalty kick, the Lady Panthers struck first with a pk from D. Nugent to give them the early edge 1-0. However, Grambling State refused to budge taking the next two goals to go up 2-1 as the fourth player from each team went up to kick.This time around, Grambling State couldn't find a way to score against Sierra Cota-Yarde, as freshman Savannah Powell -- the 2021 SWAC Soccer Tournament Most Valuable -- made her penalty kick to tie it all up at 2-2.In a scene reminiscent from the Lady Panthers first SWAC Tournament Title, it was the former 2019 SWAC Tournament MVP Kalia Brown who came up clutch for the Lady Panther's, squeezing one through the top of the net past GSU's Britt Verhee's, keeping PVAMU's post-season dreams alive.McKenna Wiscombe- ASUMakayla Rushing- AAMUTateyana Pitter- AAMUKailey Pena- GSUKaydeen Jack- GSULizbeth Aguero- GSUJoJo Bernal- PVAMUD’Sanye Nugent- PVAMUAndrea Nugent- PVAMUQuinn Josiah- PVAMUSavannah Powell- PVAMU (MVP)