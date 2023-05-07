PVAMU Claims Back-to-Back League Titles

Final Results Watch Replay Final Results PDF
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas-
The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday.
The win capped off back-to-back league titles for the PVAMU Women’s Outdoor Track and Field program.
Prairie View A&M tallied a league leading 159 total points during the event. Southern (105) and Alabama State (99) finished the meet in second and third place respectively.
For his efforts PVAMU Interim head coach Erik Dixon was named the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.
Please click the link above to access the replay of the event.
2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship Day Three Final Results
Women’s Coach of the Year
Erik Dixon, Prairie View A&M
Women’s Most Outstanding Field Performer
Phylan Perkins, Texas Southern
Women’s Most Outstanding Track Performer
Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State
Women’s 100 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Asjah Harris, Prairie View A&M 11.35
2 Trinity Bolden, Southern 11.56
3 Lauryn Hall, Florida A&M 11.59
Women’s 200 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Asjah Harris, Prairie View A&M 23.26
2 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 23.86
3 Jaqual Bush, Alabama State 23.89
Women’s 400 Meter Dash
Finals
1 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 53.50
2 Antwanique Kinsler, Prairie View A&M 53.60
3 Amenda Saint-Louis, Bethune-Cookman 54.81
Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles
Finals
1 Ivory Davis, Grambling State 13.57
2 Erkyah Garrett, Jackson State 13.69
3 Darrione Joseph, Mississippi Valley State 13.92
Women’s 800 Meter Run
Finals
1 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 2:09.98
2 Taliah Wickett, Alabama State 2:10.06
3 Deleverna Broomfield, Alabama State 2:11.32
Women’s 1500 Meter Run
Finals
1 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 4:40.88
2 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 4:40.91
3 Aneisha Ingram, Alabama A&M 4:44.76
Women’s 5000 Meter Run
Finals
1 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 18:31.17
2 Runelda Jackson, Prairie View A&M 19:40.45
3 Ruth Kibet, Grambling State 19:49.29
Women’s 4x100 Meter Relay
Finals
1 Prairie View A&M 45.02
2 Florida A&M 45.05
3 Grambling State 46.11
Women’s 4x400 Meter Relay
Finals
1 Prairie View A&M 3:40.75
2 Alabama State 3:42.25
3 Southern 3:46.10
Women’s Triple Jump
Finals
1 Alexis Wilson, Texas Southern 12.63m
2 Yasmin Grace, Alabama State 12.56m
3 Savoria Anderson, Prairie View A&M 12.55m
Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles
Finals
1 Camille Lewis, Southern 58.68
2 Morgan O'Neal, Alabama State 58.74
3 Callie Calicut, Jackson State 1:00.75
Women’s Shot Put
Finals
1 Lilliann Dudley, Jackson State 14.74m
2 Logan Lewis, Southern 14.47m
3 A'Ja Gore, Southern 14.04m
Women’s Teams Final Rankings
1. Prairie View A&M 159
2. Southern 105
3. Alabama State 99
4. Jackson State 78
5. Texas Southern 74
6. Grambling State 64.5
7. Florida A&M 63
8. Alabama A&M 52
9. Alcorn State 43.5
10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 36
11. Bethune-Cookman 24
12. Mississippi Valley State 10
