PVAMU Claims Back-to-Back League Titles

The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title on Saturday.The win capped off back-to-back league titles for the PVAMU Women’s Outdoor Track and Field program.Prairie View A&M tallied a league leading 159 total points during the event. Southern (105) and Alabama State (99) finished the meet in second and third place respectively.For his efforts PVAMU Interim head coach Erik Dixon was named the 2023 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Coach of the Year.Please click the link above to access the replay of the event.Erik Dixon, Prairie View A&MPhylan Perkins, Texas SouthernStellah Kiptui, Alcorn State1 Asjah Harris, Prairie View A&M 11.352 Trinity Bolden, Southern 11.563 Lauryn Hall, Florida A&M 11.591 Asjah Harris, Prairie View A&M 23.262 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 23.863 Jaqual Bush, Alabama State 23.891 Teleda Williams, Florida A&M 53.502 Antwanique Kinsler, Prairie View A&M 53.603 Amenda Saint-Louis, Bethune-Cookman 54.811 Ivory Davis, Grambling State 13.572 Erkyah Garrett, Jackson State 13.693 Darrione Joseph, Mississippi Valley State 13.921 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 2:09.982 Taliah Wickett, Alabama State 2:10.063 Deleverna Broomfield, Alabama State 2:11.321 Shamia Jones, Alabama State 4:40.882 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 4:40.913 Aneisha Ingram, Alabama A&M 4:44.761 Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 18:31.172 Runelda Jackson, Prairie View A&M 19:40.453 Ruth Kibet, Grambling State 19:49.291 Prairie View A&M 45.022 Florida A&M 45.053 Grambling State 46.111 Prairie View A&M 3:40.752 Alabama State 3:42.253 Southern 3:46.101 Alexis Wilson, Texas Southern 12.63m2 Yasmin Grace, Alabama State 12.56m3 Savoria Anderson, Prairie View A&M 12.55m1 Camille Lewis, Southern 58.682 Morgan O'Neal, Alabama State 58.743 Callie Calicut, Jackson State 1:00.751 Lilliann Dudley, Jackson State 14.74m2 Logan Lewis, Southern 14.47m3 A'Ja Gore, Southern 14.04m1. Prairie View A&M 1592. Southern 1053. Alabama State 994. Jackson State 785. Texas Southern 746. Grambling State 64.57. Florida A&M 638. Alabama A&M 529. Alcorn State 43.510. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 3611. Bethune-Cookman 2412. Mississippi Valley State 10The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) is considered one of the premier HBCU conferences in the country and currently ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of HBCU alumni playing with professional sports teams.Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in Baseball, Basketball, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, and Tennis.Women’s competition is offered in the sports of Basketball, Bowling, Cross Country, Golf, Indoor Track and Field, Outdoor Track and Field, Soccer, Softball, Tennis, and Volleyball.For complete coverage of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, please follow the SWAC on social media at @TheSWAC (Twitter), @TheSWAC (Facebook), and @TheSWAC (Instagram) or visit the official home of the Southwestern Athletic Conference at www.swac.org