PVAMU Men's Golf takes 2021 SWAC championship, Elbert wins Low Medalist honors

ALEXANDRIA, La. –
Down by 10 strokes after round one, The Prairie View A&M men's golf team stormed to the top of the leaderboard to claim the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championship at the Oak Wing Golf Course.
The Alabama State Hornets led through 36 holes by one stroke over Prairie View A&M, but the Panthers were paced by a pair of players who finished under par in the final round to claim the tournament title with a final round 11-over (297). Prairie View A&M claimed the title with a team total of 33-over (897) to finish ahead of Alabama State 43-over (907).
The Panthers received impressive performances from Isaiah Wilson and Jordan Stagg to surge ahead. Wilson carded a 76 in the final round to move from 16th
to 12th
with a three-day total of 234, and Stagg – who had shot 82 and 83 in the first two rounds, respectively – vaulted up the boards with a final round score of 70, good for a tournament total of 235 as he finished tied for 13th
.
Lorenzo Elbert dominated the links, taking home Low Medalist and First Team All-SWAC honors with a three-round total of 213. Elbert was the lone golfer to shoot under par throughout the championships, finishing 3-under. Zane Brooks finished sixth overall with a tournament score of 228, earning Second Team All-SWAC honors.
Alabama State's Bishop Stringer, who was tied for the lead heading into the final round, finished tied for third overall and earned All-SWAC honors with 10-over (226) following a final round 84. Stringer also earned Freshman of the Year honors after finishing as the low freshman in the tournament. He was joined with All-SWAC honors (second team) by Thacher Neal at 13-over (229) in seventh, and by Afnan Chowdhury who finished tied for ninth with 14-over (230).
Joshua McCray of UAPB finished second with an 8-over (224), while Devansh Chadha of Texas Southern tied with Stringer at third with a total of 10-over (226).
PVAMU finished ahead of runner-up Alabama State by 10 strokes. UAPB finished third with a 53-over (917), followed by Texas Southern in fourth at 88-over (952) and Alabama A&M 139-over (1003).
The entire list of all-conference honors is listed below.
Low Medalist
Lorenzo Elbert- Prairie View A&M
Freshman of the Year
Bishop Stringer- Alabama State
Coach of the Year
Roger Totten- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
All-SWAC First Team
Lorenzo Elbert- Prairie View A&M
Joshua McCray- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
DeVansh Chadha- Texas Southern
Bishop Stringer- Alabama State
Grant Everson- Texas Southern
All-SWAC Second Team
Zane Brooks- Prairie View A&M
Thacher Neal- Alabama State
Grayson Martin- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Nikolas Pitris- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Afnan Chowdhury- Alabama State
